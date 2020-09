Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Aslanian



Margaret Aslanian, age 99, died September 20, 2020.



Beloved mother of Rubina Aslanian and Eleanore (Walter) Homich.



Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24 at 11 am at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI. Visitation will be at 10 am before the Service.



Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak, 248-541-8325.









