Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Farmington Hills - Margaret Berlin, 72, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 06 February 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Harry and the late Sara Berlin. Loving sister of Arthur (Linda) Berlin and Gerald (Marie) Berlin. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews, Jeffrey and Allison Berlin, Jon and Leslie Berlin, Jimmy and Amy Berlin, Rachel and Rich Handloff, Deborah and Justin Kramer, Naomi and Michael Hoffman; and by great-nieces a great-nephews Ari and Olivia Berlin, Annabel and Miles Berlin, Sam and Eddie Berlin, Hannah and Sophie Handloff, Lucy and Etta Kramer, Mollie and Jonah Hoffman; and her wonderful caregivers at JARC.SERVICES 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 8, 2019 at The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
