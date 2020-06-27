Margaret "Peggy" Carroll
Margaret "Peggy" Carroll

June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Carroll for 63 years. Loving mother of Eileen Hunt (Brian), Meg Alli (John), Nora Hamill (Schuyler), Barbara Hunt (Patrick), and Beth Cummins (Timothy). Proud grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 3. Cherished sister of 4. Memorials appreciated to Angels Place. For full funeral details and obituary, please visit lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
