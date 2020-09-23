Margaret "Margie" Charnes
Margaret "Margie" Charnes, 83, of Commerce, Michigan, died after sunset on 22 September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Allen Charnes. Loving mother of Ellen Charnes, Marilyn Engel and Sandy (Steve Rymal) Simmons. Cherished grandmother of Samantha (Daniel) Edgar, Sydney Simmons, Alex Engel and Michelle Engel. Adored sister of Howard Ellias, the late Phillip Ellias, the late Stanley Ellias and the late Naomi Dallen. Daughter of the late Meyer and the late Esther Ellias. Daughter-in-law of the late Saul and the late Martha Charnes. Sister-in-law of Jerry Glassman and the late Debbie Glassman. Aunt of Lenore (Alan) Deutch Singer, George (Sherri) Glassman, Judith G. Etkin and the late Harvey Deutch and many loving great nieces and nephews. Loved by Chloe and Lucy. Also survived by Zona (Richard) Ribiat, Norman (Barbara) Herbst, Alan (Elaine) Herbst and many other loving and special family and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES AT 1:00 P.M. Thursday September 24, 2020. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com