Margaret Cummings
Margaret Cummings

Royal Oak - Cummings, Margaret (née Hunter). Age 86. October 6, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Roger G. Loving mother of Steven Cummings, David (Kathleen) Cummings and the late Roger W. Cummings. Dear sister of Robert and William Hunter. Proud grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her family. Former president of 18th District American Legion Auxiliary.

Memorial visitation Thursday, October 15 from 3 -7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. Eleven Mile Road (4 blocks E. of Woodward), Royal Oak .Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
