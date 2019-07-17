Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret D. Schuman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret D. Schuman Obituary
Margaret D. Schuman

Livonia - Margaret D. Schuman (nee Schroeder), age 90, of Livonia, Michigan (formerly of Redford) passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Janet (Gary) Vorhes and Jeff (Kim Warden) Schuman. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Dearest sister of Carol (Chuck) Quandt and the late Joan (Pete) VanNest. Beloved aunt of Carl (Lorraine) Quandt and cherished aunt and godmother of Christa Quandt. A visitation will be held at Christ Our Savior Church in Livonia at 10am until time of service at 11:30am on Saturday July 20, 2019.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now