|
|
Margaret D. Schuman
Livonia - Margaret D. Schuman (nee Schroeder), age 90, of Livonia, Michigan (formerly of Redford) passed away on Friday July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Janet (Gary) Vorhes and Jeff (Kim Warden) Schuman. Dear grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 6. Dearest sister of Carol (Chuck) Quandt and the late Joan (Pete) VanNest. Beloved aunt of Carl (Lorraine) Quandt and cherished aunt and godmother of Christa Quandt. A visitation will be held at Christ Our Savior Church in Livonia at 10am until time of service at 11:30am on Saturday July 20, 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 17, 2019