Margaret Dorothy Bott (Marge) Mageau


1923 - 2019
Margaret Dorothy Bott (Marge) Mageau Obituary
Margaret (Marge) Dorothy Bott Mageau

Tempe, AZ - Margaret (Marge) Dorothy Bott Mageau passed away peacefully on June 30 in Tempe, Arizona. Born December 23, 1923 in Detroit, Marge was the third of nine children of Robert and Emma (Lingeman) Bott. In 1946 she married William (Bill) Mageau, with whom she had six children. In 1968 she enrolled at Wayne State, where she earned her BA and a teaching certificate, and later her MA in Library Science. She worked over a decade as a high school librarian in Algonac before retiring to the southwest. Marge was predeceased by her husband and a daughter, Anne. She is survived by her children Maureen DeCindis, Daniel (Vicki Robinson), Michael (Cynthia), Therese (Peter Kelman), and Tim; and by six grandchildren. Memorial donations in the name of Margaret Mageau be made to Reach Out and Read at www.reachoutandread.org.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 3, 2019
