Margaret E. Dean
Dean, Margaret E., June 16, 2020, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Harvey. Dear mother of Michael (Marla), Mary (David) Sarcona, Gregory (Mary), Tony and Sara (Brion) Gallop.
Proud grandmother of 10. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Road (at Schoenherr) Saturday from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM with service at 6:00 PM. Close friends and family should contact the immediate family for appropriate visitation times in light of social distancing restrictions. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.