Margaret E. Hengesbaugh
Margaret E. Hengesbaugh

Dearborn - Margaret E. Hengesbaugh, age 92, of Dearborn, Michigan, passed away on June 12, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harold. Beloved mother of Beth (JB), Dan (Cathy), Kathy (Marty), Don (Mary), Mary Susan, Paul (the late Yvonne) and Joe. Also survived by 15 loving grandchildren and 33 loving great grandchildren. Services are private. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to leave a condolence to comfort the family.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
