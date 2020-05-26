Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lockwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Lockwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Lockwood Obituary
Margaret E. Lockwood

Farmington Hills - Born July 19, 1925, in Jarrettsville, MD, to Wilton and Ethel Richardson and entered eternal life on May 26, 2020. Margaret received her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. She married Robert K. Lockwood on May 24, 1947, and together they raised three children, Dan (special friend Andrea), Lynn (Bob) Gabel and Bob (Susan). Margaret was a military wife and lived all over the U.S. as well as Japan. In 1963, the family moved to Farmington Hills where she resided until her death. Margaret enjoyed bridge, sewing, knitting, traveling and trying new recipes. Margaret was also a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Farmington for over 50 years. Sadly, her husband, Bob, preceded her in death in 2012. In addition to her children, Margaret is survived by four grandchildren, Amy (Grady) Coon, Kelly (Auriel) Acuna, Justin (Laura) Lockwood and Nicole (fiancé Chris Fowlkes) Lockwood; and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Kendall, Grant, Allison and Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -