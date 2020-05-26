|
|
Margaret E. Lockwood
Farmington Hills - Born July 19, 1925, in Jarrettsville, MD, to Wilton and Ethel Richardson and entered eternal life on May 26, 2020. Margaret received her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. She married Robert K. Lockwood on May 24, 1947, and together they raised three children, Dan (special friend Andrea), Lynn (Bob) Gabel and Bob (Susan). Margaret was a military wife and lived all over the U.S. as well as Japan. In 1963, the family moved to Farmington Hills where she resided until her death. Margaret enjoyed bridge, sewing, knitting, traveling and trying new recipes. Margaret was also a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Farmington for over 50 years. Sadly, her husband, Bob, preceded her in death in 2012. In addition to her children, Margaret is survived by four grandchildren, Amy (Grady) Coon, Kelly (Auriel) Acuna, Justin (Laura) Lockwood and Nicole (fiancé Chris Fowlkes) Lockwood; and five great-grandchildren, Ava, Kendall, Grant, Allison and Elizabeth. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 26 to May 31, 2020