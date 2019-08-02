Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters Catholic Church
98 Market Street
Mount Clemens, MI
Margaret Elizabeth "Meggie" Gibbings


1994 - 2019
Margaret Elizabeth "Meggie" Gibbings Obituary
Margaret "Meggie" Elizabeth Gibbings

- - Margaret "Meggie" Elizabeth Gibbings, an extraordinary daughter, sister, mother, storyteller, adventurer, and friend to many, has been called home on Thursday morning, July 4th, 2019 at the age of 25.

Born February 7th, 1994 in West Palm Beach, Florida, her admiration for the ocean and marine animals was always part of who she was. She will be remembered most, however, for her vibrant personality and ability to strike up a conversation with anybody. Her love for music, swimming, desserts, and humor will live on in the hearts of her beloved family and friends.

Meggie is survived by her parents, Tom and Barb Gibbings; her sister, Emily Gibbings, and her cherished sons, Keegan Gibbings and Franklin Shearer; as well as countless extended relatives by which she was loved dearly.

Her presence will be greatly missed in this world, but we will continue to see Meggie's beautifully unique character shine through in the lives of her two children and in the stories of her own life.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3rd, at St. Peters Catholic Church: 98 Market Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019
