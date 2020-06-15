Margaret Fons McCabe
- - Margaret Fons McCabe, age 94, passed away on June 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family until her final day. Margaret (Maggie) was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in November 1925. She married the love of her life, Wally Fons, in 1947 and the two built and raised a wonderful family until his sudden and untimely passing in 1965, leaving her with six children. She was a loving mother to David (Melinda) Fons, Patricia (Harry) Suddon, Judy Fons (Jeff Beltaire), Larry (late Teresa) Fons, Stanley (Mary) Fons, John (Patti) Fons; also grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of sixteen. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Louise Thomas, siblings Bill Thomas, Harry Thomas, Bob Thomas, and Mary Scott, husband Wally Fons, second husband Robert McCabe, and daughter-in-law Teresa Fons. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Margaret put family above all else. She was full of life and loved spending time with her family up north, playing games, especially bingo and poker, was an avid reader, and a lover of classic movies and music. Margaret leaves behind a wealth of family members, loved ones, and beloved friends who will miss her humor, quick wit, and infectious energy. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday 10am at St. Hugo of the Hills Church., 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral will be limited to 120. Social distancing guidelines and procedures will be in place, and facial masks are required to be worn. A livestream of the mass will be available at St.Hugo.org. Margaret will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers, & Connell Chapel), 248-549-0500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.