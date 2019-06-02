|
Margaret "Peggy" (Coulter) Foster
- - Margaret "Peggy" (Coulter) Foster, age 93, formerly of Detroit, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Friendship Village in Kalamazoo. She was born June 30, 1925, in Canada, to Stanley and Bertha (Belcher) Coulter. As a young girl and teenager, she became an avid lover of physical activity and organized sports, including hockey, golf, bowling, and tennis. Choosing to forgo any hockey in her adulthood, she replaced the sport with more mentally competitive card games, a pastime that would bring her great joy in friendship and fellowship with Bridge groups over many decades, and especially when besting her children and grandchildren, every chance she got. She spent her over-fifty-year-marriage to her husband, William "Bill" Foster (d. 2005), building a welcoming and loving home, not just for her three children (Rick, Tom, Susan), but also for her extended family (both in the States and Canada), friends of the family, and the friends of friends of the family, and so on. She enjoyed traveling throughout her life, having immigrated to the U.S., she spent time on frequent domestic trips (usually for water, sun, and family), as well as several trips to Europe and the Caribbean. She was a skilled chef, a lover of entertaining, a witty and curious conversationalist, and above all, a jovial spirit who dearly loved laughing with the friends and family who frequently surrounded her. Preceded in death by her two elder brothers and one elder sister and also by her husband, whom she loved from age 14, through his passing, and to her own death. She is survived by her three children Rick and his wife Katie, Tom and his wife Lori, Susan and her husband Greg, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many adopted family members.
Memorials may be donated to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or the .
Services will be held in both Kalamazoo and Farmington Hills. Saturday, June 8th, visitation will be held at Farmington Presbyterian Church, 26165 Farmington Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM with a service immediately following.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019