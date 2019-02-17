Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 363-7135
For more information about
Margaret Gambotto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gambotto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Gambotto


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Gambotto Obituary
Margaret Gambotto

Pontiac - Margaret Gambotto, age 89, of Pontiac and formerly of Howell and Redford, passed away February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gambotto. Loving mother of the late Edward Behrend, and stepmother of Linda (George) Watchko, Johna (the late Christopher) Priebe and Andrea (Tom) Shaffer. Cherished Nana of 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret will be missed by numerous other family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erin's House, www.erinshouse.org. Share a memory at www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now