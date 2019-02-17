|
|
Margaret Gambotto
Pontiac - Margaret Gambotto, age 89, of Pontiac and formerly of Howell and Redford, passed away February 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gambotto. Loving mother of the late Edward Behrend, and stepmother of Linda (George) Watchko, Johna (the late Christopher) Priebe and Andrea (Tom) Shaffer. Cherished Nana of 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Margaret will be missed by numerous other family and friends. Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00pm at the Union Lake Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 1233 Union Lake Road, White Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Erin's House, www.erinshouse.org. Share a memory at www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019