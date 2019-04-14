|
|
Margaret Gerlach
Grosse Pointe Farms - Margaret Mary Gerlach (nee Corteville). Age 96. April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Philip (Rose) Gerlach, Anne (Leonard) Stoehr, and the late Alan (JoAnn Gerlach-Roach) Gerlach. Proud grandmother of Leslie (Josh) Halliburten, Patrick (Elizabeth) Gerlach, Leonard (Ashley) Stoehr, Kathryn (Andrew) Beck, Mary (Ian Brown) Gerlach, and Brian Gerlach. Dear great-grandmother of Natalia, Ellena, August, and Colton and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 23, 2019; Instate 9:30 am until time of Mass 10 am, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake St, St Clair Shores. Memorial contributions to the Michigan Humane Society or Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019