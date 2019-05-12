|
|
Margaret Gillan
Lowell - On April 20, 2019, Margaret Marie Gillan (neé Cashdollar) passed away at the age of 98 in Lowell, Michigan. Born July 16, 1920, in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, to Homer and Hazel (Colclaser) Cashdollar, she moved with her parents and older brother to Chicago at the age of eight and always considered it her hometown.
After graduating from high school, Margaret moved to Detroit and briefly attended Wayne State University. She married Thomas Gillan, an engineer with Ford Motor Company, in 1948 and worked in various office jobs throughout the 1940s and early 1950s before quitting to start a family.
Margaret and Tom lived first in Detroit and then in Livonia for more than three decades until Tom's death in 1983. In 1995 she married Leonard Syrowik, a retired engineer for Detroit Edison, and moved with him to Northville, where they lived until he passed away in 2009. She then moved to Grand Rapids in 2010.
Survivors include her two children, Debbie (Robert) Straub of Lowell, Michigan, and John (Colleen) Gillan of Marion, North Carolina, her grandchildren Nikki (Derek) Hutton, Lanie (Chad) Hunter, and Ian (fiancée Ashley) Gillan, all of Marion, North Carolina, as well as Lexie Straub and Dayna Straub of Lowell, plus great-granddaughters Abigail Hutton and Haley Hunter.
Burial has taken place at Fairview Cemetery in Linton, Indiana. A memorial service will be held in Indiana at a later date. For those who wish, contributions in memory of Margaret can be made to the Salvation Army or Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org or 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019