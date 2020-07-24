1/1
Margaret "Lee" Green
1940 - 2020
Margaret "Lee" Green

Green, Margaret "Lee"

Entered into rest on July 21, 2020. Lee is survived by her son, Edward Oliver Green (Marisa), and daughter, Marian Lee Green (Mike Badendieck) and her adoring grandchildren, Oliver Adams Green III and Eleanor Margaret Green. Lee was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Adams Green, Jr., and her sisters, Ann, Blanche ("Biddy") and Grace. She is also survived by her two nieces, Kate Tressler and Jenny Tressler. Lee will be remembered at private graveside services in Royal Oak, Michigan and Truro, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsonsmi.org) and Detroit Symphony Orchestra (dso.org). Please leave an online condolence at www.howepeterson.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
Dave and I have many fond memories of both Ollie and especially Commodore Lee Green. Our sincerest condolences to the family.
Sandy and Com ore David Naples
July 25, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family. May love and strength provide fond memories of her beautiful legacy. She is a true gem!
Jennifer True
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Thinking of all of you and wishing we could come together and hug and comfort each other, but it will have to be virtually for now. So many fun memories with Lee over the years. She was always so happy to have visitors and was such a great hostess. She and Ollie invited the girls and I for a weekend when they lived in Birmingham and she took us to the zoo and out to dinner. It was a memorable weekend in the big city. We will all miss her.
Megan Foote
Family
