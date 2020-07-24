Thinking of all of you and wishing we could come together and hug and comfort each other, but it will have to be virtually for now. So many fun memories with Lee over the years. She was always so happy to have visitors and was such a great hostess. She and Ollie invited the girls and I for a weekend when they lived in Birmingham and she took us to the zoo and out to dinner. It was a memorable weekend in the big city. We will all miss her.

Megan Foote

