Margaret "Lee" Green
Green, Margaret "Lee"
Entered into rest on July 21, 2020. Lee is survived by her son, Edward Oliver Green (Marisa), and daughter, Marian Lee Green (Mike Badendieck) and her adoring grandchildren, Oliver Adams Green III and Eleanor Margaret Green. Lee was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Adams Green, Jr., and her sisters, Ann, Blanche ("Biddy") and Grace. She is also survived by her two nieces, Kate Tressler and Jenny Tressler. Lee will be remembered at private graveside services in Royal Oak, Michigan and Truro, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation (parkinsonsmi.org
) and Detroit Symphony Orchestra (dso.org
). Please leave an online condolence at www.howepeterson.com