|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Howell
- - March 30, 2019, age 84. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph K. Howell in 2005. She is survived by her children Janet (Brian) Cylkowski, J. Kenneth (Roberta) Howell, Michael (Sara) Howell, Gregory (Rebecca) Howell and Dennis Howell, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be missed. Funeral Thursday, April 4, 2019, 11 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 44800 Warren Rd., Canton. Visitation at Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth, Wednesday from 2 PM-8 PM, Scripture Service 7 PM. Visitation at church beginning Thursday at 10:30 AM. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI. To leave a condolence www.schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019