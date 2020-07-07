1/1
Margaret "Jean" Hunter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Jean" Hunter

Plymouth - Hunter, Margaret "Jean" age 95 of Plymouth. Cherished wife of the late David. Loving mother of Carol (the late William) Christo and Ross (Susan). Proud grandma of Erin (Wes) Allen, Timothy Christo and Beth (Mark) Doren. Dear friend of the late Jim Ricketts. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of Michigan. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved