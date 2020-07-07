Margaret "Jean" Hunter
Plymouth - Hunter, Margaret "Jean" age 95 of Plymouth. Cherished wife of the late David. Loving mother of Carol (the late William) Christo and Ross (Susan). Proud grandma of Erin (Wes) Allen, Timothy Christo and Beth (Mark) Doren. Dear friend of the late Jim Ricketts. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. A celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to be made to Hospice of Michigan. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.