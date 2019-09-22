Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cibasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Cibasek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Cibasek Obituary
Margaret J. Cibasek

Dearborn Heights - Margaret J. Cibasek Age 87 September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew "Grandpa Shorty". Loving mother of Butch (Cheryl) and Michael (Charlene). Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Jamie, Jaclyn, Ryan and Kimberley. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 5:00-8:00pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service Monday 10 am until the 10:30 am at St. Constance Catholic Church, 21555 Kinyon St., Taylor. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now