|
|
Margaret J. Cibasek
Dearborn Heights - Margaret J. Cibasek Age 87 September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Matthew "Grandpa Shorty". Loving mother of Butch (Cheryl) and Michael (Charlene). Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Jamie, Jaclyn, Ryan and Kimberley. She was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many family members and friends. Visitation Sunday 5:00-8:00pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. Funeral Service Monday 10 am until the 10:30 am at St. Constance Catholic Church, 21555 Kinyon St., Taylor. Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019