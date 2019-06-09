Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
Margaret Simmons
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
320 W. Seventh St
Royal Oak, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
320 W. Seventh St
Royal Oak, MI
Margaret Jean Simmons


Royal Oak - Margaret Jean Simmons, age 93, of Royal Oak, MI, died June 1, 2019. She was born November 12, 1925 in Goodrich to the late Rev. Fred and Ida Walker.

Mrs. Simmons was an executive secretary at Consumers Power Co. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Royal Oak and volunteered at Beaumont Hospital for 50 years.

Surviving are her husband of 72 years, Alvin, and their daughter, Barbara.

Visitation Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 320 W. Seventh St., Royal Oak.

www.kinsey-garrett.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
