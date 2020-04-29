|
Margaret Jewell
- - Margaret died peacefully at her home on April 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family, age 75. Margaret moved to America from the UK with her husband Robert in 1973, prior to that she resided in London, England. She left school in her mid-teens and over the years had various professions. These include Sales Person in a London store, Nanny, Bookkeeper, Flight Attendant, Market Researcher, Administrative Assistant and Office Manager. Margaret was very well liked and a loyal, loving friend to all who knew her. Other enduring loves for Margaret were playing tennis, going to Wimbledon, traveling, gardening, reading and knitting sweaters for her grandsons and "cuddly" bears for Charity. Margaret was dedicated and dependable in every way, a theme that she pursued throughout her life. While earning her Associates and Bachelor's degrees at night classes and Brokerage License as well as being a full-time mother and Mary Kay Lady, she also worked at Pierce Elementary School where she won an award from Booth Communications and the Birmingham Board of Education as Outstanding Adult Producer. She had fun living in a divided house of MSU and U of M children. Margaret was proud of her accomplishments, but her only thought was to boast about her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. She will be missed by many, including her recent, but dear friends at the DIA, Troy Library, and First United Methodist Church of Troy. Beloved wife of Robert M. for 48 years. Dear Mother of Viki Jewell-Maher (Kevin) and Mandy Dye (Jack). Loving Nanna of Kate, Andy, Ryan, and Jack. Sister of the late Kenneth Dick-Larkam (Lynn), Sister-in-Law of Lynn Dick-Larkam (Ted Constable), and David Jewell (Luci). Also survived by many nieces and nephews and by her dog Jake. Committal service will be held privately at the First Methodist Church Memorial Garden of Troy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial tributes to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.org) or RogelCancerCenter.org (U of M).
