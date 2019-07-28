Services
St Aidan's Church
17500 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI 48152
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St Aidan's Catholic Church
17500 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Margaret L. (Savage) Rogez

Margaret L. (Savage) Rogez Obituary
Margaret L. Rogez (Savage)

Livonia - Longtime resident of Livonia, died June 12, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Beloved wife of the late Robert, dear mother of Stephanie and Douglas, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 2, 9:30 AM, St Aidan's Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. To read or share a memory, please visit https://www.yandaandsonfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
