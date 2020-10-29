1/1
Margaret M. Holt
Margaret M. Holt

Detroit - Margaret M. Holt, 88, passed away October 22, 2020. She was born August 17, 1932 in Detroit to Clarence J. and Marie (Dyer) McInerney.

Margaret was married 43 years to the late Aaron Holt.

She is the beloved sister of Dennis J. McInerney (Betty Burke), the late Alice E. McInerney, and the late John B. McInerney. Loved and will be dearly missed by her second family, Linda McKeown, Kimberly Evans, Niguel, Noah and Nya Evans.

Margaret worked for 42 years as a Legal Secretary for American Concrete Institute (ACI) and was also a member of IAAP.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, November 6th from 10am until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Valentine Church, 25881 Dow, Redford Township, 48239. Inurnment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.

Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Angela Hospice.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Manns Family Funeral Home
17000 Middlebelt Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 425-1800
