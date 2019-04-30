|
Margaret M. Kensora
Chesterfield - Margaret M. Kensora, age 87 of Chesterfield passed away April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Dear mother of the late Michael, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Doutlick, Matthew, Dr. Kevin (Sherry), Timothy (Catherine) and David. Loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth Reigel. Predeceased by five other siblings. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019