Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kensora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Kensora

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret M. Kensora Obituary
Margaret M. Kensora

Chesterfield - Margaret M. Kensora, age 87 of Chesterfield passed away April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Dear mother of the late Michael, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Doutlick, Matthew, Dr. Kevin (Sherry), Timothy (Catherine) and David. Loving grandmother of fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Elizabeth Reigel. Predeceased by five other siblings. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now