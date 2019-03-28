|
|
Margaret M. Lynch
Bloomfield Hills - Margaret M. Lynch; Age 92; Born in Detroit, February 14, 1927 to Dr. Edward J and Margaret (Scallen) Lynch. Dear sister of Julianne (the late Carl) Roesch and Edward J. (the late Sue) Lynch. Predeceased by brother John T. (Marilyn) Lynch and nephew, John T Lynch, Jr. Beloved aunt of Carlene Roesch, Mary Anne (Dan) Williams, Joseph (Gillian) Roesch, Julie (Stan) Snider, Nancy (Jeff) Lomber, Meaghan (Jeff) Duly, Caitlin (Steve) Jonson, Edward (Janet) Lynch and Malrin Lynch. Great aunt of 19. Raised in Grosse Pte. Park where she attended 8 years of grade school at St. Clare of Montefalco. A Dominican High School Graduate she then went to U of D. Employed in the business world for a long time she retired after 34 years at Deloitte Touche as an administrative assistant. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 30, 2019; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10 am at St. Clare Montefalco Catholic Church, 1401 Whittier Rd, Grosse Pointe Park. Memorial contributions to St. Clare of Montefalco are appreciated. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019