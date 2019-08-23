|
Margaret Madonna Oswald
Evanston - Margaret Madonna Oswald, age 55, of Evanston. Beloved wife to Kenneth Paquette. Adoring mother to Katherine Paquette. Loving daughter to James and Hermine nee Browe Oswald. Dear sister to Ann (Sandy) Benett, Mary Oswald, James (Mindy) Oswald, Katherine (John) Wherity.
Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Funeral Service Saturday, August 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1509 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to "Bright Directions" (Katie Grace's 529 Educational Fund), mailed to: James R. Oswald, Esq., Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., One Citizens Plaza, Providence, RI 02806 or The Cradle, 2049 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201 Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019