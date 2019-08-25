|
|
Margaret Mary "Maggie" Frankland
- - Margaret Mary "Maggie" Frankland passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Rd. in East Lansing. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel, 1730 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing, with a Scripture Service to be held at 8pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church one hour prior to the Mass. View full obituary at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019