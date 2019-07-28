Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles of Borromeo
1491 Balwin
Detroit, MI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles of Borromeo
1491 Balwin
Detroit, MI
View Map
Margaret Mary Miron


1927 - 2019
Margaret Mary Miron Obituary
Margaret Mary Miron

Cottrellville Township - (nee Hardy)

July 25, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Leon, Jr. "Lee". Dearest mother of Timothy (Rosa) Miron, Shannon (John) Perry, Margaret (Douglas) Toth, Suzanne (the late Robin) Jacobs and Mary K. (Steve) Gradowski. Loving grandmother of 13 and 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Byron Hardy. Memorial Gathering Saturday 10am until 11am time of Memorial Mass at St. Charles of Borromeo Church (Detroit), 1491 Balwin. Memorials to Capuchins appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019
