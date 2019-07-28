|
Margaret Mary Miron
Cottrellville Township - (nee Hardy)
July 25, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Leon, Jr. "Lee". Dearest mother of Timothy (Rosa) Miron, Shannon (John) Perry, Margaret (Douglas) Toth, Suzanne (the late Robin) Jacobs and Mary K. (Steve) Gradowski. Loving grandmother of 13 and 12 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Byron Hardy. Memorial Gathering Saturday 10am until 11am time of Memorial Mass at St. Charles of Borromeo Church (Detroit), 1491 Balwin. Memorials to Capuchins appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019