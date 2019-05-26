Services
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
Margaret "Margo" Mauradian

Wyandotte - Mauradian, Margaret "Margo". May 23, 2019. Age 89 of Wyandotte. Formerly of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Beloved wife of the late Oz.

Loving mother of Paul, James (Joanne), Robert (Sharon) and Linda (Michael) Susko.

Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

Visitation, Thursday, May 30, 2019, 1:00-9:00 PM. Service Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
