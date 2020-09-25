Margaret Paszek
Fraser - Margaret Dunn, age 97, died on September 25, 2020. She is survived by her children Dennis (the late Judy) Savageau, Dianne (Gary) Fritz, Jim (Yolanda) Savageau, Loretta (the late Mitch) Moraczewski, Ray (Judy) Paszek, Sally (Tom) Gaul, 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday at 2 pm until 8 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home. Service will be Wednesday at 11 am at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Sterling Heights. Donations made out to Henry Ford Hospice.