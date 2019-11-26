|
|
Margaret R. Arslanian (nee Saboonjian)
Margaret passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 84 with her family by her side.
Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Sam.
Loving mother of Alice, Paul (Dawn) and Christine.
Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Alexandra, Nicholas, Sam, John Paul and Joey.
Loving sister of Anita and George.
Margaret touched so many people with her kindness and selfless spirit. Her children and grandchildren will remember her joyful gestures as she sang them her favorite songs.
Everyone will remember her warm smile and the way she approached everyday activities with genuine enthusiasm. She was a beacon of light in so many lives.
Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service at the A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home 2600 Crooks Road, Troy (248) 362-2500.
In state Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral at St. John Armenian Church 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield.
Interment White Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial Donations to St. John Armenian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325.
To send a loving message, please visit Margaret's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019