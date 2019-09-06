Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1935 - 2019
Margaret Roach Obituary
Margaret Roach

Grosse Pointe - Margaret Peggy (Echelmeier) Roach passed away on September 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 31, 1935 in Detroit; daughter of Otto and Betty (Jarvis) Echelmeier. She leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years; Martin. She was proud of her daughter Jennifer Wengel (William). She loved and adored her granddaughters Claire and Melissa. She will be missed by her sister Joan Foersterling (Richard). Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3 pm to 8 pm at A.H. peters Funeral Home, Vernier and Mack, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to the Doris Day Animal Foundation. www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019
