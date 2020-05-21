Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Robbins


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Robbins Obituary
Margaret Robbins

St. Clair Shores - Margaret Robbins, age 83. Passed away on May 20, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Rhodes, England on April 20, 1937. She met and married her dear late husband Bill while he served in England in the US Air Force. Loving mother of Pamela Robbins (Tony LaPlante), Katherine (Steven) Ferguson, and Thomas (Carol) Robbins. Adoring grandmother of Hailey and William Ferguson, Victoria Robbins (Colin Donahue), Elizabeth Robbins, and Genevieve Steiner. Proud great-grandmother of Avery Ann. Dear sister of Eric (Judith), Frank (Sheila), and the late Alan and David Nugent. Survived by loving nieces, nephews, and many dear, dear friends that enriched her life. Internment at Grand Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Margaret's life will be scheduled at a future time. Donations appreciated to Hospice of Michigan or the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -