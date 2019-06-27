Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shehab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose Shehab

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Rose Shehab Obituary
Margaret Rose Shehab

- - June 22, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Shehab. Dear mother of Edward, Jr. (Amy) and Claudine Giffin (Wade). Grandmother of Danielle, Edward and Paige. Sister of Joseph Militello and Theresa Stephens. Predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Loving companion of Gerald Howe. Private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to JDRF of Southeast Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy Ste 125, Southfield, MI 48075. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now