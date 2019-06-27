|
Margaret Rose Shehab
- - June 22, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Shehab. Dear mother of Edward, Jr. (Amy) and Claudine Giffin (Wade). Grandmother of Danielle, Edward and Paige. Sister of Joseph Militello and Theresa Stephens. Predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Loving companion of Gerald Howe. Private family services are being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to JDRF of Southeast Michigan, 24359 Northwestern Hwy Ste 125, Southfield, MI 48075. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019