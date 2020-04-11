|
|
Margaret Ruth Sergison
Went home to her Lord and Savior on April 11, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Charles for 63 wonderful years. Loving mother of Deborah (Ralph) Merian, Charles (Denise) Sergison, and Stephen (Leslie) Sergison. Cherished grandma of 8, great-grandma of 2. Margaret leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be privately held Tuesday, April 14th at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Livonia. A memorial for Margaret will take place in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School where Margaret received her first divine call for teaching. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020