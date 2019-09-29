Services
Grosse Pointe Shores - Margaret Kengel. September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred, Loving mother of John, Fredric (Betty), Paul, Linda Flaherty, and the late Ann (John) Puppi. Grandmother of Michael (Jacqui), Matthew (Ellen), Kathryn (Jason) Dale, Andrew Flaherty, Christian (Ashley) Flaherty, Joseph (Jemilah) Flaherty, and Nicholas Puppi and 6 great-grand children. Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
