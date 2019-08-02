|
Margaret Stephanian
- - Margaret Stephanian, 93, passed away on July 30. Predeceased by her husband, John. Mother to Patricia Morris, Robert (late), and Michael. Grandmother to Jennifer Morris, Johnathon, and William and great grandmother to Grace. Visitation Sunday, August 4 from 5:00-8:00 PM with prayer services at 7:30 PM at St. John Armenian Church, Southfield, MI. In state Monday, August 5 at 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325. To send a loving message visit Margaret's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019