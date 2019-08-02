Services
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:30 PM
St. John Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
Southfield, MI
View Map
Margaret Stephanian

Margaret Stephanian Obituary
Margaret Stephanian

- - Margaret Stephanian, 93, passed away on July 30. Predeceased by her husband, John. Mother to Patricia Morris, Robert (late), and Michael. Grandmother to Jennifer Morris, Johnathon, and William and great grandmother to Grace. Visitation Sunday, August 4 from 5:00-8:00 PM with prayer services at 7:30 PM at St. John Armenian Church, Southfield, MI. In state Monday, August 5 at 9:00 AM until the 10:00 AM funeral service. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541-8325. To send a loving message visit Margaret's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019
