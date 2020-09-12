1/
Sister Margaret Sweeney (Kathleen Marie) Ihm
Sister Margaret (Kathleen Marie) Sweeney, IHM

Monroe, MI - Sister Margaret Sweeney, IHM, died peacefully at her home in Canton, MI on September 11, 2020.

Margaret Sweeney was born August 9, 1940 to Robert and Marie (Allen) Sweeney in Detroit, Michigan. Upon graduation from Immaculata High School in 1958, Margaret entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Monroe).

Sister Margaret's many years in ministry included teaching, school administration, IHM administration and pastoral care. Her nearly forty years at St. Cecelia School (Detroit) as teacher and long-time principal is testament to both her commitment to education and to the city of Detroit. After serving on the IHM Leadership Team from 2006 - 2012, she pursued a new minsitry in the field of pastoral care to the elderly. She served on the Pastoral Care Team at the IHM Senior Living Community until recently. Margaret's caring and loving ministry to the residents and staff has left an indelible mark on their lives.

Sister Margaret is survived by her sister Kathleen Dewar, brother William, many nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community. The IHM Community is especially grateful to Margaret's long-time friend and colleague, Maryhelen Gilday, for providing friendship and care throughout her illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Theresa and Marie, IHM; and brother Robert.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on September 14. Arrangements under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rupp Funeral Home Inc
2345 S Custer Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-9300
