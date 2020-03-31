|
|
Margaret T. Brom
Margaret T. Brom, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, her 95th birthday. Devoted wife of the late Fred J. Loving mother of Kathie Brom and the late Joe. Also survived by her daughter-in-law, Michele Lee and her husband, Steve, brother-in-law, Paul Blecki (the late Anne), nieces, nephews and numerous cousins and, her sweet kitty, Faith. She will be missed by many.
Visitation and Memorial Service are pending at First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak, Music Fund, 529 Hendrie Blvd., Royal Oak, MI 48067 or to the Michigan P.E.O. Fund, Inc., ATTN: Marcia Bohnsack, 3140 State Highway M28 East, Marquette, MI 49855.
Arrangements by Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Royal Oak, www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020