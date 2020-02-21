Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Antioch Lutheran Church
33360 W. 13 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
Margaret Witkop Obituary
Jenison - Margaret E. Witkop, age 94, of Jenison, MI, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. She is survived by her beloved sister, Frances M. Copp. A Celebration of Life will be held at Antioch Lutheran Church, 33360 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angela Hospice, Livonia. A complete obituary is available at www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
