Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Kateri Catholic Church
16101 Rotunda
Dearborn, MI
Margaret "Peggy" Zuccaro

Margaret "Peggy" Zuccaro Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Zuccaro

Melvindale - Zuccaro, Margaret "Peggy". June 30, 2019. Age 77 of Melvindale. Beloved wife of Umberto. Loving mother of Debbie Leos, Jim (Gloria), Peggy (Tom) Kircos "the late" Bobby, Cathy (David) Davis and Gina (Bob) Barker. Dearest grandmother of 18. Loving great-grandmother of 13. Peggy will be deeply missed by family and friends. In state viewing 10 a.m. Wednesday July 3, 2019 with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda, Dearborn. Entombment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Peggy's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 2, 2019
