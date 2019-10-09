|
Margaret (nee Laroo) Zurdosky
Margaret Zurdosky (nee Laroo), age 96, left her loved ones peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Margaret was born on October 25, 1922 in Blenheim, Ontario. As a child, Margaret, her parents and her late siblings Biola, Andre and Jenny lived between the United States, Canada and Belgium.
Margaret spent her formative years in Torhout, Belgium where she survived World War II as a teenager. The Nazi Germans occupied the Laroo family hotel establishment as their Belgium headquarters, where Margaret and her family coexisted until the end of the war. After the war, they returned to Canada and the United States.
Margaret met the late Stanley Zurdosky in the 1950's, and they wed and settled down in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, where she worked many jobs to provide for her family.
She is survived by her three children, Karen Zurdosky Kohn (Bill), Carole Zurdosky Lett (Mark), and Stephen Zurdosky (Patrice); five grandchildren, Lauren Kohn Lester (Joe), Joanna Kohn Cobb (Tony), Kaitlin Zurdosky, Brent Lett, and Jillian Zurdosky; and one great-grandchild, Weston Lester.
Margaret enjoyed playing golf, dancing, wearing pearls, and talking to beloved family members and friends on the phone. She was spunky and charming, and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation Saturday October 12, 2019 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM and memorial service at 11:30 AM at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 54880 Van Dyke (at 25 Mile Rd.), Shelby Township.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019