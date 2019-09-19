Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Margery Ann Butler Obituary
Margery Ann Butler

formerly Dearborn, - Margery Ann Butler, formerly of Dearborn, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard G. Butler. Daughter of John and May Long, born 4/24/30. Mother of Richard (Michele) Butler, Loralee (Jeff) Butler-Rupp and Douglas (Angee) Butler. Survived by her sisters Barbara Trahey, Katherine Bothwell, Phyllis Vecore and her late brother John Long. Grandmother to Kathryn, Joseph, Ethan, Megan, Kailin Butler, Alexandra Hagerman and Dana Rupp. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Wayne State, and a homemaker, she led an active life of tennis, golf, skiing and sailing. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia. 9/20/19 at 9:30 AM with prayers at 12 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Detroit Marriott Livonia 17100 N Laurel Park Dr. North, Livonia at 10 AM on 9/22/19.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
