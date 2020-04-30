|
|
Marguerite Horak
Berkley - Marguerite Hazel Horak, age 94, of Berkley, passed away April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Nancy (Ron) Rea, Martha (David) Dombrowski, and Beverly (Douglas) Maylone. Dear grandmother of Paula (Craig Green) Tucker, Michelle (Kenny) Thomas, Timothy (Jaime Lishinski) Dombrowski, Daniel (Heather) Rylance, Rebecca (Jonathan) Knutsen, Christopher (Rikki) Rylance, Nicholas (Mary) Dombrowski, Marc (Anjila) Rea, Caitlin Dombrowski, and Corey (Chelsea) Maylone. Great-grandmother of twelve. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020