Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Horak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Horak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Horak Obituary
Marguerite Horak

Berkley - Marguerite Hazel Horak, age 94, of Berkley, passed away April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Nancy (Ron) Rea, Martha (David) Dombrowski, and Beverly (Douglas) Maylone. Dear grandmother of Paula (Craig Green) Tucker, Michelle (Kenny) Thomas, Timothy (Jaime Lishinski) Dombrowski, Daniel (Heather) Rylance, Rebecca (Jonathan) Knutsen, Christopher (Rikki) Rylance, Nicholas (Mary) Dombrowski, Marc (Anjila) Rea, Caitlin Dombrowski, and Corey (Chelsea) Maylone. Great-grandmother of twelve. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -