Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 274-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Director
2640 Monroe Blvd
Dearborn, MI 48124
Lying in State
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3965 Merrick St.,
Dearborn Hts, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Maria C. Pawlicki


1932 - 2019
Maria C. Pawlicki Obituary
Maria C. Pawlicki

Dearborn - Pawlicki, Maria C. (nee: D'Uva) of Dearborn, MI. September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Pawlicki. Mother of James Pawlicki II, Barbara (John) Farrugia, Christine (Harold) Farrugia, Mary L. Pawlicki and Daniel (Kim) Pawlicki. Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 10:00 am www.hackettmetcalf.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
