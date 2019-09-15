|
|
Maria C. Pawlicki
Dearborn - Pawlicki, Maria C. (nee: D'Uva) of Dearborn, MI. September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Pawlicki. Mother of James Pawlicki II, Barbara (John) Farrugia, Christine (Harold) Farrugia, Mary L. Pawlicki and Daniel (Kim) Pawlicki. Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation at Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, 2640 Monroe Blvd. (near W. Outer Drive), Dearborn, MI 48124 on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. Instate 9:30 am Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3965 Merrick St., Dearborn Hts., MI 48125 until the time of Mass at 10:00 am www.hackettmetcalf.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019