Maria Curtis
Shelby Township - Maria Curtis, age 72 of Shelby Township, passed away June 1, 2019. Loving wife of Robert; dear mother of Christian (Kathleen) and Sheila (Alex) Verayo; adored grandmother of Alannah Curtis and Baby Verayo; cherished sister of Elenita Asis, Salvador (Zenaida) Asis, Edna (Barry) Cuyugan, Emma (Joji) Hernandez, Ernesto (Elisabeth) Asis, and Helen Vytingco. Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with an in state time of 9 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Parish, 35955 Ryan Rd., Sterling Heights, MI. Interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorial donations may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, Attn: Fr. David Preuss, Director 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019