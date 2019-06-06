Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Rene Goupil Parish
35955 Ryan Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rene Goupil Parish
35955 Ryan Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Shelby Township - Maria Curtis, age 72 of Shelby Township, passed away June 1, 2019. Loving wife of Robert; dear mother of Christian (Kathleen) and Sheila (Alex) Verayo; adored grandmother of Alannah Curtis and Baby Verayo; cherished sister of Elenita Asis, Salvador (Zenaida) Asis, Edna (Barry) Cuyugan, Emma (Joji) Hernandez, Ernesto (Elisabeth) Asis, and Helen Vytingco. Visitation will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with an in state time of 9 a.m. at St. Rene Goupil Parish, 35955 Ryan Rd., Sterling Heights, MI. Interment at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Memorial donations may be made to the Solanus Casey Center, Attn: Fr. David Preuss, Director 1780 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019
