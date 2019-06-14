Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Maria Hoehner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
7000 N. Sheldon Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Lutheran Church
7000 N. Sheldon Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Hoehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Hoehner


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Hoehner Obituary
Maria Hoehner

- - Entered into rest on June 11, 2019. Age 63. Beloved wife of James for 43 years. Loving mother of Candice Lamb, Germaine Hoehner and Laura Hoehner-Dane (Brandon). Dearest grandmother of Christian, Sophia and Victoria. Dear sister of Joseph Moceri (Patty), Walter Moceri (Marilyn), Dominic Moceri (Sherry), Gerard Moceri (Maria) and Pearl Tonti (Dean). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and grand puppies, Devo and Bear. Funeral service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 7000 N. Sheldon Rd., Canton. Gathering at church from 10:00 a.m. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Dearborn chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now