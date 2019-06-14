|
Maria Hoehner
- - Entered into rest on June 11, 2019. Age 63. Beloved wife of James for 43 years. Loving mother of Candice Lamb, Germaine Hoehner and Laura Hoehner-Dane (Brandon). Dearest grandmother of Christian, Sophia and Victoria. Dear sister of Joseph Moceri (Patty), Walter Moceri (Marilyn), Dominic Moceri (Sherry), Gerard Moceri (Maria) and Pearl Tonti (Dean). Also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and grand puppies, Devo and Bear. Funeral service Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Lutheran Church, 7000 N. Sheldon Rd., Canton. Gathering at church from 10:00 a.m. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. at the Dearborn chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 14, 2019