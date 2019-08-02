Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
47650 N. Territorial
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Iaquaniello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Iaquaniello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Iaquaniello Obituary
Maria Iaquaniello

- - Beloved wife of the late Michael Iaquaniello. Loving mother of Linda (Bill) Johnston, Elaine (the late Jerry) Harding, Joseph (Virginia) Iaquaniello and Michael (Jane) Iaquaniello. Cherished nona of Maria, Alyssa, Rachel, Michael, Joseph, Ellayna, Nicholas, Grace, Isabella, Lily, Giana and Andrew. Great nona of Acilia and Elliana. Preceded in death by dear brothers, Vincenzo and Anthony Marchelletta.

Visitation Sunday August 4, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral Monday August 5, 2019, in state 10 am until the time of Mass at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 47650 N. Territorial in Plymouth. Maria will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now