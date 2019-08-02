|
|
Maria Iaquaniello
- - Beloved wife of the late Michael Iaquaniello. Loving mother of Linda (Bill) Johnston, Elaine (the late Jerry) Harding, Joseph (Virginia) Iaquaniello and Michael (Jane) Iaquaniello. Cherished nona of Maria, Alyssa, Rachel, Michael, Joseph, Ellayna, Nicholas, Grace, Isabella, Lily, Giana and Andrew. Great nona of Acilia and Elliana. Preceded in death by dear brothers, Vincenzo and Anthony Marchelletta.
Visitation Sunday August 4, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral Monday August 5, 2019, in state 10 am until the time of Mass at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church 47650 N. Territorial in Plymouth. Maria will be laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019