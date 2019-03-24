Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 East 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Faustina Catholic Church
14025 East 12 Mile Road
Warren, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Lopiccolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Lopiccolo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Lopiccolo Obituary
Maria Lopiccolo

Warren - Lopiccolo, nee Federico, Maria, age 82, beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Sam, Frances (Jeff) White, Diana (Steve) Harper, Proud Grandmother of Joe, Ben, Sam, Maria and Paul. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr road, Warren. Instate Monday, 10:00 am until time of Mass 10:30 St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 East 12 Mile Road, Warren. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now