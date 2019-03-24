|
|
Maria Lopiccolo
Warren - Lopiccolo, nee Federico, Maria, age 82, beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of Sam, Frances (Jeff) White, Diana (Steve) Harper, Proud Grandmother of Joe, Ben, Sam, Maria and Paul. Visitation Sunday 3-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr road, Warren. Instate Monday, 10:00 am until time of Mass 10:30 St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 East 12 Mile Road, Warren. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019